Colts’ Nyheim Hines exits after scary head injury

Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines exited Thursday night’s game after taking a scary hit to the head against the Denver Broncos.

On the first drive of the game, Hines caught a pass in the flat on third down. He took a shot to the head as he was being tackled and, in similar fashion to Tua Tagovailoa, he stumbled as he was getting up.

It was clear that Hines lost control of his legs—they essentially went limp as he was trying to walk off the field. The positive news is that Hines walked off the field and into the locker room under his own power.

#Colts RB Nyheim Hines is being evaluated for a head injury and is questionable to return. — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) October 7, 2022

#Colts RB Nyheim Hines heads to the locker room to be tested for a concussion after exhibiting gross motor instability on the field. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 7, 2022

With Jonathan Taylor inactive due to an ankle injury, the Colts are down to just Deon Jackson and former Bronco Phillip Lindsay, who was elevated from the practice squad for the game.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire