Colts get NT Grover Stewart back to save struggling run defense

INDIANAPOLIS — A struggling Colts run defense gets its most important player back this week.

Nose tackle Grover Stewart has been reinstated from his six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Stewart has been training with the team for the past three weeks, and the star nose tackle will be back in the lineup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

“He’s obviously a pro, so he’ll be in shape, he’ll be ready to go this week,” Indianapolis head coach Shane Steichen said.

From a pass rushing standpoint, the Indianapolis defensive line has been on fire. The Colts have 21 sacks in their last four games, a remarkable number that has played a key role in the team’s four-game winning streak.

But Stewart’s absence has certainly been felt.

“It’s huge to get him back,” Steichen said. “His presence with the d-line, getting him back in the fold will be huge. Obviously, he’ll help the run defense for us.”

The difference Stewart makes in the Indianapolis run defense has been stark.

The Colts gave up 3.7 yards per carry and 113.5 yards per game with Stewart in the lineup for the first six games of the season. Without him, Indianapolis has given up 4.7 yards per carry and 153 yards per game, and that’s despite playing a handful of the NFL’s worst rushing offenses during that stretch.

Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley indicated last week that the run defense’s poor numbers were due in part to a philosophical decision to prevent more big plays in the passing game, but Indianapolis went into Sunday’s game against Tennessee knowing the Titans would try to establish the run first, and in spite of that, Tennessee was still able to rush for 177 yards on just 42 carries.

Teams have rarely been able to hurt the Colts like that when Stewart’s been in the lineup.

“He’s definitely been a key factor for us over the years,” defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said. “Obviously, missing him over the past six weeks has been tough for us, and we’ve been trying to weather the storm while he’s gone. To finally have him back, it’s going to be fun.”

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts get NT Grover Stewart back to save struggling run defense