Colts are now favored to win the AFC South

Coming off of their prime-time win over the Tennessee Titans (6-3) in Week 10, the Indianapolis Colts (6-3) are now the favorites to win the division.

Of course, this can all change in the matter of a week—the Titans were previously favored. But after their 34-17 romp of their division-mates, the Colts are now the betting favorites in the AFC South, per BetMGM.

With nine games under their belt, the Colts are focused on making the playoffs. Because they hold the tiebreaker over the Titans for the division lead right now, the Colts are currently the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoff race.

The Colts have a big game coming up with the Packers in Week 11 followed by some important matchups against the Titans, Steelers and Raiders during the second half of the season.

There is still a lot of football to be played over the next month and a half but as it stands now, the Colts are favored to win the division.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.