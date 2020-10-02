Colts are now 2-point road favorites over Bears in Week 4

The Indianapolis Colts (2-1) will remain slight road favorites over the Chicago Bears (3-0) for the Week 4 matchup at Soldier Field.

After opening the week as 2.5-point favorites, the line has shifted slightly in the favor of the Bears. However, the Colts are still two-point road favorites on the road in Week 4, per BetMGM. The total for the game has also dropped from 44.5 to 42.5 points while the Colts’ money line also fell from -150 to -134 entering the weekend.

It should be an interesting matchup and one that could very well come down to the wire. With the Bears naming Nick Foles as the starting quarterback, this is likely to toughest challenge the Colts defense has seen thus far—even if Foles himself is a bit inconsistent.

The Colts defense has been on fire over the last few weeks and entering this matchup, they lead the NFL in allowing the fewest total yards per game and yards per play.

The Bears are one of seven undefeated teams left in the NFL in Week 4. The Colts will be looking for their first road win of the season but it won’t come easy, especially against the stout defense that Chicago boasts.

This should be a close matchup. It certainly is hard to predict the outcome. But the Colts will be entering the game as slight road favorites, barring a change in the line.

