Colts are now 1-point underdogs vs. Browns in Week 5

Despite opening the week as favorites in their Week 5 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, the Indianapolis Colts are now underdogs for the first time this season.

Likely because of the injuries to linebacker Darius Leonard and left tackle Anthony Castonzo, the Colts have shifted from favorites to one-point underdogs on the road, per BetMGM.

Without Castonzo, the Colts will be starting Le’Raven Clark, who hasn’t seen a snap on offense since the 2018 season. He will likely see plenty of reps against Myles Garrett, who is trending toward being a top candidate for the Defensive Player of the Year award.

The Colts are likely to adjust their protection packages to help Clark. Whether it’s using tight ends and running backs to chip and provide extra help or slide to protection to the left, that matchup is a vital one that could wing the balance either way.

The injury to Leonard will also be a big one for the Colts. Though it seems they will have Anthony Walker Jr. (ankle) and Bobby Okereke (thumb), the absence of Leonard will be felt greatly against the league’s top rushing attack.

Even with Nick Chubb currently sitting on the injured reserve list, the Colts will have to deal with Kareem Hunt, who is averaging 5.5 yards per carry and has scored five total touchdowns on the season.

It isn’t a surprise that the line swung in favor of the Browns, and it will be interesting to see what the outcome of this game winds up being.

