Colts are now 1-point road favorites over Browns in Week 5

The Indianapolis Colts (3-1) are preparing for what should be a tightly contested matchup in Week 5 when they visit the Cleveland Browns (3-1) at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday.

Related

9 studs through Colts' first four games of the season

Though the Colts opened the week as 2.5-point favorites on the road, the line has shifted in favor of the Browns. Now, the Colts are just one-point favorites entering the weekend, per BetMGM.

The total for the matchup has stayed the same at 47.5 points while the Colts Moneyline has shifted to -112.

The line is likely shifting toward the Browns because of the injuries the Colts have been dealing with. There is a chance that Anthony Castonzo (rib), Darius Leonard (groin) and Anthony Walker (ankle) all miss Sunday’s game.

Both the Colts and the Browns are very similar teams coming into this matchup. They both started the season with a divisional loss but have gone on to win their last three games.

While the Colts have been winning with their incredible defense, the Browns have been doing it with the best rushing offense in the NFL.

This will be a real test for both teams, who have seemingly dominated their opposition. In what is expected to be a close matchup, the Colts will enter the weekend as slight road favorites in Week 5.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.