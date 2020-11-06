Colts are now 1.5-point underdogs vs. Ravens in Week 9

The Indianapolis Colts (5-2) will remain underdogs against the Baltimore Ravens (5-2) for the Week 9 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium, but it appears the line is getting closer.

As the Ravens deal with a COVID-19 situation that has already ruled out All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey, the Colts are now 1.5-point home underdogs for the Sunday matchup, per BetMGM.

The line has gotten a bit smaller as Indy opened the week as 2.5-point home underdogs.

The Ravens will also be without starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley and starting guard Tyre Phillips, both of which were placed on the injured reserve list this week.

The Colts had a bit of a COVID-19 scare of their own on Thursday after a staff member tested positive. There were four players considered close contacts but all four have passed additional testing and will be back in the building on Friday to wrap up the week.

This matchup will be a huge test for the Colts—the biggest one they’ve seen yet—and will likely have a hand in determining the seeding in the AFC playoff race down the line.

