Colts not saying if Jonathan Taylor will play Sunday vs. Titans

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor's status for Sunday's game against the Titans remains unknown.

Asked today if Taylor will play on Sunday, Colts head coach Shane Steichen said, "We'll see."

The Colts may want to see how Taylor does with one more day of preparation, or they may know Taylor's status but not want to let the Titans know.

Taylor underwent offseason ankle surgery and missed the first four games of the year while on the physically unable to perform list. The Colts have to activate him to the 53-player roster by Saturday for him to play on Sunday.

Taylor led the NFL in rushing with 1,811 yards in 2021 but missed six games in 2022 and didn't play as well even when healthy. The Colts would love to see Taylor return to his 2021 form, and Taylor playing that way would go a long way toward earning the contract he seeks when he hits free agency in March.

The Titans are 2.5-point favorites on Sunday in Indianapolis.