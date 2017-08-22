Colts are not nearly worried enough about absence of Andrew Luck

There’s a line in the first Lord of the Rings movie (NERD) where Aragorn tells Frodo he’s not nearly frightened enough. I think of that line (NERD) whenever I think of the Colts’ current quarterback situation.

Andrew Luck has done nothing since the end of the 2016 season, and there’s still no clear indication as to when he’ll be back. And there’s also no reason to think that, after missing all of the offseason program, training camp, the preseason, and however many regular-season games he won’t be ready to play, Luck will suddenly flip a switch and be as prepared as he would have been.

Meanwhile, the Plan B is Mr. T. As in Scott Tolzien. As in Scott Three-Career-Starts-in-Six-Seasons Tolzien. As in Scott Two-Career-Touchdown-Passes-Against-Seven-Interceptions Tolzien.

For a team that has tremendous urgency from ownership to win multiple Super Bowls with Andrew Luck, there’s no urgency whatsoever regarding the prospects of Tolzien being responsible for one, two, three or more starts in a wide-open division that may be decided by the one or two or three of the games that Tolzien starts and loses.

On one hand, it’s good that the Colts aren’t freaking out. On the other hand, they seem to not care at all about the fact that the 2017 season could be derailed before it even begins, thanks to a conscious decision not to have a better option locked and loaded for the games that Luck will miss before he’s healthy — and the games he could miss if/when he gets insured again.

All due respect to Tolzien, of course.