Colts not concerned about Anthony Richardson’s knee injury

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson suffered a knee injury during the Week 1 opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but there doesn’t seem to be any concern about the severity.

Richardson left for the final three snaps at the end of the game after being attended to by trainers on the field. Though it looked like he could have gone back in, the game was already over by that point.

He told the media after the game that there wasn’t much of a concern about the injury.

“I’m all right. More so hurt that we lost than my knee, but other than that, I’m good. I’ve just got to get to the drawing board and focus on next week,” said Richardson after the 31-21 loss.

Head coach Shane Steichen echoed that sentiment following the game, though he didn’t get much into the details of the injury.

“Yeah, he should be all right. Everything should be all right.”

The Colts couldn’t come away with a win in the opener, extending their winless streak in Week 1 to 10 consecutive seasons.

Richardson was solid in his debut. Outside of a rough interception in the fourth quarter, the rookie quarterback was poised and explosive. He completed 24-of-37 passes for 223 yards, one passing touchdown, one interception and a 79.0 passer rating.

He also added 10 carries for a team-high 40 rushing yards and his two-yard rushing touchdown put the Colts on the board.

The mid-week injury report will give us a better idea of how he’s doing but for now, we should assume he will be ready to play in Week 2 against the Houston Texans.

