Colts nominate CB Kenny Moore for Walter Payton Man of the Year

The Indianapolis Colts nominated cornerback Kenny Moore II for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

While Moore has been one of the best slot cornerbacks in the league on the field, he’s also made an even bigger impact off of it. His work in the community makes him one of the unquestioned leaders in the locker room.

We even got a sneak peek into what that looks like to an extent during “Hard Knocks: In Season” when the HBO crew highlighted Moore’s impact on the Garvey family.

Each team nominates a player for the award, the winner of which will be announced at the NFL Honors on Feb. 10. From NFL.com:

“All 32 nominees receive up to a $40,000 donation in their name to their charity of choice. The winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of their choice. All donations are courtesy of the NFL Foundation and Nationwide.”

Moore has been a leader both on and off the field for the Colts ever since he joined the team as a waiver claim in 2017. He grown into a star cornerback while maturing into one of the league’s most high-character men.

If there’s anyone who deserves the spotlight for their work off the field, it’s Moore.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Colts sign QB James Morgan to the practice squad Colts' Frank Reich: 'Kenny Moore is a Pro Bowl player' Jonathan Taylor out-produced the entire Texans offense in Week 13

List