Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is out of practice with a foot injury, and the Colts don’t know when he’ll return.

Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, who is handling some of the head-coaching duties after Frank Reich tested positive for COVID-19, said today that it remains to be seen when Wentz can return.

“There’s no timetable,” Eberflus said.

Wentz reportedly could need surgery that would put his availability for Week One in jeopardy. With the uncertainty surrounding Wentz, the Colts signed free agent quarterback Brett Hundley today.

The only silver lining for the Colts is that if Wentz misses significant time, they won’t lose their first-round draft pick: If Wentz plays 75 percent of the Colts’ offensive snaps, or 70 percent of snaps and the Colts make the playoffs, the Colts have to send the Eagles their 2022 first-round pick. If not, the Colts only have to send the Eagles a second-round pick.

Colts have no timetable for return of Carson Wentz originally appeared on Pro Football Talk