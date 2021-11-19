Colts have no players ruled out vs. Bills in Week 11

For the first time this season, the Indianapolis Colts have no players ruled out on the final injury report for the Week 11 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

The injury report was lengthy this week but it appears the players on it have responded well to their workloads at practice. There are likely to be some players questionable but entering the weekend, there aren’t any ruled out.

Here's a rarity. No #Colts ruled out for Sunday's game.

Team will wait to see how CB Xavier Rhodes (calf) and linebacker Darius Leonard (ankle) recover tomorrow. But optimistic both will play. — George Bremer (@gmbremer) November 19, 2021

The two players to watch closely will be cornerback Xavier Rhodes and linebacker Darius Leonard. Both players are likely questionable for the AFC matchup.

Rhodes has been dealing with a calf injury that kept him out of the Week 10 win over the Jaguars. He was able to practice in a limited fashion this week and has a chance to play on Sunday.

Leonard also was limited this week after re-aggravating an ankle injury he’s been playing through for the majority of the regular season. His toughness has been admirable but an injury is always worth monitoring after its re-aggravated.

The final injury report will include designations for the game so we’ll have a better idea of those when it’s released later on Friday.