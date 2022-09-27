Colts have no plans to make offensive line changes

Through the first three weeks of the season, undoubtedly the biggest question mark surrounding the Indianapolis Colts pertains to the struggles of the offensive line.

With two new starting pieces at left tackle and right guard, the chemistry doesn’t appear to be there. Meanwhile, the Colts haven’t really gotten expected production or consistency from the other three stalwarts along the unit.

Going into a pivotal Week 4 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, head coach Frank Reich said there haven’t been discussions to make any changes on the offensive line.

“I mean, that has not been discussed. We’re always rotating guys through in practice – cross-training guys. There’s been no discussion on that at this point,” Reich told reporters Monday.

It’s a fine line the Colts have to walk here. In order for the unit to grow comfortable working with each other, they have to get reps together. But at some point, a decision has to be made.

The simple miscommunications on stunts and protection slides have been enough to warrant concerns moving forward. Danny Pinter hasn’t instilled much confidence as the starting right guard while Matt Pryor continues to be inconsistent on the blindside.

During the upset win against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, the number of free rushers on blitzes nearly kept the Colts from pulling off the victory. Reich admitted they need to get that issue fixed but also hinted that he already knows the answer.

“I felt like there were more free rushers yesterday than I felt like I’ve seen in a long time against us. We got to get that cleaned up. We got to get it cleaned up. I know what the answer is, we just have to get it done,” Reich said.

Through three games, Matt Ryan has been sacked 12 times. He’s on pace to be sacked 68 times during the 2022 season. That would be more than the Colts have allowed in the last two seasons combined and would be the most they’ve allowed since the turn of the century.

The law of averages states that this pace likely won’t keep up. Getting sacked four times per game probably isn’t sustainable for this offensive line, regardless of how much criticism they’ve rightfully received to open the season.

But this unit is an issue right now. It’s clear the offense can’t consistently move the ball if Ryan is under pressure and the Week 3 game will only invite more opponents to send blitzes on second and third downs.

Unless the offensive line figures out their issues soon, a change is going to have to be made.

Let’s just hope, by then, it won’t be too late.

