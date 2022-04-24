Colts no longer projected to receive 2023 compensatory picks

Though it should come as no surprise, the Indianapolis Colts are no longer in line to receive compensatory selections in the 2023 NFL draft after signing cornerback Stephon Gilmore to a two-year deal.

Before that deal was made, the Colts were in line to receive potentially two compensatory selections on Day 3 of the 2023 draft. But with Gilmore arriving to Indy as a major boost to the secondary, that is no longer the case.

According to Over The Cap, who have been tracking the compensatory projections since the start of free agency, the Gilmore signing wiped out the two potential sixth-round picks the Colts were likely to gain due to the departures of Mark Glowinski and Al-Qaudin Muhammad.

As much as general manager Chris Ballard loves to acquire draft picks, missing out on two projected picks in the sixth round won’t be the end of the world. This becomes especially true if Gilmore lives up to the value of his contract by being a true No. 1 cornerback.

We won’t know the official compensatory picks until the 2023 offseason so it’s still far away but as of now, the Colts aren’t in line to receive additional selections for that draft.

