Colts have no “clear-cut favorite” to begin season at left tackle

The Colts signed Eric Fisher to a one-year deal to play left tackle in May, knowing it was unlikely he’d be ready to start the season after tearing his Achilles during the AFC Championship Game.

The longtime Chiefs left tackle has been making steady progress in his rehab. But it looks like Indianapolis will have to start the season with someone else protecting the quarterback’s blindside — whoever that QB happens to be.

But that is where the Colts are having a little trouble.

According to Jim Ayello of the Indianapolis Star, the Colts have given Sam Tevi, Will Holden, and Julie'n Davenport first-team reps and all three have struggled with preventing pressure off the edge. Indianapolis offensive line coach Chris Strausser accounted for some of the challenges by noting that Tevi and Davenport are new to the offensive system. But Tevi started 14 games at left tackle for the Chargers last year, so he has experience. Davenport has started 28 games since 2017.

“Yeah, I mean you’re always looking for someone to come in and separate,” Strausser said, via Ayello. “But I think at this point in camp you understand guys have (only) been in our offense for two to three weeks out here in pads, so it takes some time for them to have all the details and then separate themselves. We’d always be excited for someone to be the clear-cut favorite. But we’re just not there yet.”

The Colts still have a few weeks to figure out who will line up at left tackle when the Seahawks come to town in Week One. But until Fisher comes back, Indianapolis will need someone to step up and be a viable option, particularly if Jacob Eason or Sam Ehlinger has to start the season at QB instead of Carson Wentz.

