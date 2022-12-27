Colts’ Nick Foles to remain starter despite disastrous outing

The Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) continued their disastrous season with a 20-3 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers (8-6), and quarterback Nick Foles was at the center of it in his first start of 2022.

Foles completed 17-of-29 passes (58.6%) for 143 yards, no touchdowns, three interceptions and a 31.9 passer rating. It was a putrid performance on all fronts from Foles, but the plan seems to be keeping him as the starter.

Interim head coach Jeff Saturday told reporters after the game Monday night that he doesn’t have any reservations about keeping Foles in the starter’s role.

“Yeah, yeah, yeah. I don’t have any – yeah, I don’t have any reservations about that right now,” Saturday said.

The Colts have solidified themselves into a top-five pick in the current order of the 2023 NFL draft. It doesn’t really seem like it matters who’s under center because this offense isn’t capable of keeping up with anyone.

While Saturday said after the game that there are no plans to remove Foles as the starter, Colts fans should be wise enough to know that it could all change on a dime. Even though Sam Ehlinger hasn’t been given a shot yet, which is a bit of an indictment of how Saturday feels about him, it wouldn’t be a surprise if we heard different news later in the week.

Regardless, Foles looked like a quarterback who hasn’t taken many reps with the starting offense this season, and now the Colts are two games away from a top-five pick in the upcoming draft.

