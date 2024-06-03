Colts NFL Draft grades: Matt Goncalves, OT, Pitt 79th overall

The Indianapolis Colts continue to invest in surrounding Anthony Richardson with offensive talent to ensure the young star’s success. A key to that success will be keeping him on the field, and Indianapolis is hoping Pitt offensive tackle Matt Goncalves will help do just that.

Goncalves does not project as an immediate starter with the Colts but rather as a valuable depth piece on either side of the line. With proven players Bernhard Raimann and Braden Smith as bookend tackles, Goncalves will have plenty of time to develop behind both tackles.

Experienced, versatile, and powerful, Goncalves showed the ability to play at either left or right tackle in college, being a starter on both sides of the line. Goncalves is a tone-setter with a mean streak and presents good value at one of the most important positions in the sport.

Grade: B

