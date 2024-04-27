Colts NFL Draft grade: Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas 52nd overall

The Indianapolis Colts add some more talent around Anthony Richardson with an explosive talent and one of the steals of the draft in Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell with the 52nd overall selection in the 2024 NFL draft.

Mitchell projects as a potential immediate impact player on the outside opposite of established veteran Michael Pittman Jr. should he beat out Alec Pierce for the number two job. Mitchell brings a new dimension of speed and length that this Colts offense has been lacking the past few season.

Explosive, long, and a super athlete, Mitchell was the best receiver in an explosive Texas Longhorn offense. Mitchell brings one of the best deep ball games in college to the next level and could be very productive early behind the big arm of Anthony Richardson.

Grade: A

