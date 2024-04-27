Colts NFL Draft: Best available players at each position on Day 3

After making a pair of trades on Day 2 of the NFL Draft, the Colts will now enter the third and final day equipped with five selections, three of which will come in the fifth-round:

Pick 117

Pick 142 (via Carolina)

Pick 151

Pick 155 (via Carolina)

Pick 234

In the first three rounds, the Colts addressed two of their biggest needs, bolstering their pass rush with UCLA’a Laiatu Latu and then adding that needed playmaking presence on offense with Adonai Mitchell from Texas. In the third round, in what is a very strong offensive tackle class, the Colts drafted Matt Goncalves from Pitt, who provides much-needed depth at that position.

Arguably the Colts’ biggest need coming into the draft, the cornerback position, still remains untouched. Safety, the interior offensive line, and linebacker are three other needs we could see GM Chris Ballard tackle–although, as we get later into the draft, positional need tends to take a back seat, and more so than early on, teams just want who they view as the best available player.

Using ESPN’s big board, here are the best available players at each position group:

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire