Frank Reich fired by Colts after team's 3-5-1 start

Colts name Jeff Saturday as interim head coach

The Indianapolis Colts have named former Pro Bowl center Jeff Saturday as the interim head coach following the firing of Frank Reich, the team announced Monday.

The decision to fire Reich midseason was a mild surprise, but this takes the cake. A move that comes completely out of left field, Saturday will be taking on the role after spending the majority of his post-playing career as an ESPN analyst.

