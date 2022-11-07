Colts name Jeff Saturday as interim head coach

The Indianapolis Colts have named former Pro Bowl center Jeff Saturday as the interim head coach following the firing of Frank Reich, the team announced Monday.

The decision to fire Reich midseason was a mild surprise, but this takes the cake. A move that comes completely out of left field, Saturday will be taking on the role after spending the majority of his post-playing career as an ESPN analyst.

Breaking: Colts are naming their former six-time Pro-Bowl C and ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach. Saturday has been a consultant for the team, is in its Ring Of Honor, and also was head coach for the Hebron Christian Academy football team in Dacula, Georgia. pic.twitter.com/VEmHOeSrFR — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 7, 2022

More to come…

