Colts name Anthony Richardson starting QB

Indianapolis Colts rookie Anthony Richardson has been named the starting quarterback moving forward, head coach Shane Steichen announced Tuesday.

This move was expected to happen sooner rather than later considering all the offseason talk about getting Richardson as many reps as possible due to the fact that he entered the league with inexperience as a starter.

Per Shane Steichen – Anthony Richardson has been named the starter for the regular season. pic.twitter.com/DVIPvBbPmV — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 15, 2023

Ever since the Colts used the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft to get Richardson, they’ve had a vision of making him the starting quarterback as soon as possible. Following a shaky but promising preseason debut against the Buffalo Bills, Richardson showed he has enough command to start the season.

It’s going to be a wild ride for the Colts this season. Richardson’s inexperience will lead to some rough rookie moments throughout the campaign, but he will need those moments in order to learn.

At any rate, the Colts now know who will be leading them out of the tunnel every week, and it’s up to Richardson to see how far he can lead them.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire