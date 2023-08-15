WESTFIELD—The wait is over.

Rookie Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson will be the team’s starter this season.

Indianapolis coach Shane Steichen announced the move, saying he’d made the decision after evaluating training camp.

By naming Richardson the starter now, the Colts can focus on getting him more snaps through joint practices and the rest of training camp.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts name Anthony Richardson starting quarterback