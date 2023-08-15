Colts name 1st-rounder Anthony Richardson as their starting QB

The Indianapolis Colts selected Florida QB Anthony Richardson with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft with hopes that the athletically gifted Gator will be the future franchise quarterback.

Richardson reported for duty in a competition with veteran Gardner Minsshew for the starting gig in Indianapolis. That competition is now over.

Rookie head coach Shane Steichen ended any drama by naming Richardson the starter for the regular season. It comes on the heels of Minshew completing all six of his pass attempts in the Colts’ preseason opener, while Richardson logged an interception amongst his 7-for-12 performance in Indianapolis’ loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Richardson has impressed the Colts with his grasp of the offense and his ability to make plays early on. Committing to Richardson already shows the organizational confidence in the precocious young passer.

