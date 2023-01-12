Colts’ MVP for the 2022 season: LB Zaire Franklin

After a lot of hype surrounding this team during training camp, the Indianapolis Colts finished the 2022 season with a 4-12-1 record and third in the AFC South.

Math Ryan’s arrival had many analysts and fans predicting Indianapolis would put themselves in a position to contend, but this team came nowhere near those expectations.

One player who had a record-setting year and will be a key piece for the Colts to build off of was linebacker Zaire Franklin.

He finished the season with 164 tackles, a franchise record. He broke Shaquille Leonard’s previous mark of 163 that he set in his rookie year back in 2018. Franklin also contributed two sacks, five quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, and six pass breakups. It was an impressive year for the heart and soul of this Colts defense.

Franklin was mostly used on special teams during the first few years of his career, but under Gus Bradley, he flourished into a 17-game starter that was vital to this team. He also managed to have 10 games with at least 10 tackles, another franchise record.

How this team will look next season is a mystery. Plenty of changes are ahead through free agency and the draft, and some familiar faces may be wearing other colors come September.

One thing is certain, Zaire Franklin is one player that is going to be a crucial part of rebuilding this team and contending for a title once again.

