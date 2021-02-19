Colts must build around new QB Carson Wentz

The Indianapolis Colts have seemingly found their quarterback of the immediate future after swapping two draft picks for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.

With Wentz now under center for the Colts, general manager Chris Ballard must do everything he can to build around the 28-year-old quarterback through both free agency and the 2021 NFL draft.

According to Over The Cap, the Colts will have roughly $43 million in salary-cap with Wentz on the roster. After they dish out some extensions, the Colts are going to need to add some help for the former No. 2 overall pick. It may be difficult to spend big after those extensions, but the Colts will find a way.

Building around Wentz is a priority now for the Colts. Since there are no dead-cap penalties following the 2022 season, this seems like a test run for the next two campaigns. Get Wentz as much help as possible when it comes to personnel and see if this move was the right one.

This means the Colts could be looking to invest heavily in an offensive tackle during the 2021 NFL draft. Even if they move back from the No. 21 overall pick, an offensive tackle like Liam Eichenberg, Samuel Cosmi or Dillon Radunz could be the pick.

They also need to add explosive players to the offense. They can do this through free agency and the draft if they wanted to. Adding a tight end like Jonnu Smith, Geralrd Everrett or Hunter Henry would help out the passing game while the draft class has a number of explosive prospects.

A deep threat in free agency like Marvin Jones, Tyrell Williams or Nelson Agholor would be an interesting fit for the Colts.

With a strong offensive line and run game already established behind Wentz, the Colts have to continue putting him in the best situation possible. If they don’t, what was the point of making this trade?

The Colts are taking a risk trading two draft picks for Wentz and while they feel they have the system in place to help him get back to form, the front office has to do its job and build around him this offseason.

Related