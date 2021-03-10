Colts must take advantage of EDGE options in free agency

With just a few days remaining until the legal tampering period opens, allowing the Indianapolis Colts to negotiate with free agents of other teams, there are some intriguing options at the edge rusher position.

The dust from the franchise tag settled Tuesday afternoon so we have a much more clear picture on how the Colts can go about their offseason and, more specifically, free agency.

Nine total players were given the franchise tag, rendering them untouchable unless said tag is rescinded. But even then, there are plenty of options for the Colts to grab a high-end pass rusher with the tools to be a game-changer for a pass rush that desperately needs help on the edge.

Even though Chris Ballard is likely to wait until the second wave of free agency to make a move, there are still plenty of options then. We know how he operates. He uses free agency to plug holes rather than commit to big deals. It’s worked so far but the Colts must be aggressive in the market this time around—at least when it comes to an edge rusher.

All they have to do is come out with a Romeo Okwara, Carl Lawson, Yannick Ngaokoue or Shaq Barrett in free agency. Are we setting ourselves up for disappointment when Ballard ultimately passes on them because of their price? Probably. But that doesn’t make us wrong in saying that Ballad still needs to come away with a big edge piece.

The Colts defense thrives on pass rush. It’s the single biggest factor that can make them an elite defense or turn them into a middling one with easy holes in zone coverage. When the pass rush is working, the Colts are nearly unstoppable defense.

That’s why going after one of these edge players is necessary. To have them on the edge with DeForest Buckner and Gover Stewart on the interior would do wonders for the defense.

We are still a few days away from the tampering period opening, and hopefully Ballard will recognize the significance of the players hitting the market on March 15, leading him to come away with a game-changing piece at edge rusher.

Because that’s the single biggest need entering free agency, and it isn’t all that close.