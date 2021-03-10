Colts must take advantage of EDGE options in free agency

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Hickey
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

With just a few days remaining until the legal tampering period opens, allowing the Indianapolis Colts to negotiate with free agents of other teams, there are some intriguing options at the edge rusher position.

The dust from the franchise tag settled Tuesday afternoon so we have a much more clear picture on how the Colts can go about their offseason and, more specifically, free agency.

Nine total players were given the franchise tag, rendering them untouchable unless said tag is rescinded. But even then, there are plenty of options for the Colts to grab a high-end pass rusher with the tools to be a game-changer for a pass rush that desperately needs help on the edge.

Even though Chris Ballard is likely to wait until the second wave of free agency to make a move, there are still plenty of options then. We know how he operates. He uses free agency to plug holes rather than commit to big deals. It’s worked so far but the Colts must be aggressive in the market this time around—at least when it comes to an edge rusher.

All they have to do is come out with a Romeo Okwara, Carl Lawson, Yannick Ngaokoue or Shaq Barrett in free agency. Are we setting ourselves up for disappointment when Ballard ultimately passes on them because of their price? Probably. But that doesn’t make us wrong in saying that Ballad still needs to come away with a big edge piece.

The Colts defense thrives on pass rush. It’s the single biggest factor that can make them an elite defense or turn them into a middling one with easy holes in zone coverage. When the pass rush is working, the Colts are nearly unstoppable defense.

That’s why going after one of these edge players is necessary. To have them on the edge with DeForest Buckner and Gover Stewart on the interior would do wonders for the defense.

We are still a few days away from the tampering period opening, and hopefully Ballard will recognize the significance of the players hitting the market on March 15, leading him to come away with a game-changing piece at edge rusher.

Because that’s the single biggest need entering free agency, and it isn’t all that close.

Recommended Stories

  • 6 top free-agent WRs Ravens should target in free agency

    With free agency right around the corner and the Baltimore Ravens needing help at wide receiver, these are the best options available.

  • How the franchise tag impacts the Colts

    Indy has plenty of targets in free agency.

  • Lions check out Senior Bowl star Quinn Meinerz at his pro day

    The Lions sent collegiate scouting director Ron Miles to the pro day

  • Twitter reacts to Titans trading Isaiah Wilson to Dolphins

    Twitter had a strong reaction to the Titans trading Isaiah Wilson to the Dolphins.

  • Tennessee Titans sign WR Marcus Johnson

    Johnson finished the 2020 season on the Titans' practice squad.

  • Steelers restructure Derek Watt’s contract

    The Steelers didn’t land J.J. Watt in free agency to unite all three Watt brothers on one team. But they did work with one of the three to create some cap room for 2021. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Pittsburgh has restructured fullback Derek Watt‘s contract to create $880,000 of cap space. With the [more]

  • Daniel Jeremiah names two draft prospects Rams could target at No. 57

    Daniel Jeremiah highlighted two prospects he could see fitting well for the Rams at No. 57 overall.

  • All-Stars, Iowa cornfield, Arenado return spice MLB schedule

    Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees: Opening day begins in the Bronx, with George Springer and the Blue Jays taking on DJ LeMahieu and the Yankees. Springer finalized a $150 million, six-year deal with Toronto in January, part of an active offseason for the Blue Jays.

  • New York’s Naked Cowboy just had a gig at Bike Week in Florida. Didn’t go well, cops say.

    Naked and Florida go together like milk and cookies.

  • Twitter reacts to Titans releasing Malcolm Butler

    The move to release Butler was expected, but is unfortunate nonetheless.

  • Tom Brady praises UCLA softball star Maya Brady as 'by far' the most dominant athlete in their family after niece hits home run

    Maya Brady blasted a home run for the Bruins Sunday, prompting her NFL superstar uncle to call her "the most dominant athlete in the Brady family."

  • Orioles share hypnotizing video of Mickey Jannis throwing a knuckleball

    Orioles cameraman Johnny Douglas recorded some unique footage that shows just how crazy a knuckleball looks compared to normal pitches.

  • 2021 NFL mock draft: Huge surprises dominate top 10 picks

    In the latest 2021 NFL mock draft from Pro Football Focus, the top 10 picks are loaded with big surprises

  • NFL free agency running back preview: Aaron Jones clearly the name to follow

    Matt Harmon previews the NFL free agency running back crop that's headlined by Packers star Aaron Jones.

  • UFC 259 bonuses all go to preliminary fighters

    Though UFC 259 features three championship fights, none of the athletes in any of those title fights earned UFC 259 bonuses. All of the UFC 259 official performance bonuses went to preliminary card fighters. UFC 259 Fight of the Night: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Carlos Ulberg Kennedy Nzechukwu and Carlos Ulberg each earned an additional $50,000 for their efforts in the UFC 259 Fight of the Night. Ulberg started things off with a brutal head kick, but Nzechukwu survived. The two battled back and forth until Nzechukwu ended it with a crushing knockout in the second round. Though Ulberg didn't get a W, he and Nzechukwu were honored with the Fight of the Night bonus. Kennedy Nzechukwu def Carlos Ulberg UFC Performance of the Night: Uros Medic Uros Medic scored a brutal finish of Aalon Cruz that earned him one of two Perfomance of the Night honors. Medica rocked Cruz, stormed him with a flying knee that sent him to his knees, and then landed a flurry of punches until the referee stopped the fight 1:40 into the first round. Uros Medic punches Aalon Cruz at UFC 259 UFC Performance of the Night: Kai Kara-France Kai Kara-France weathered an early storm from Rogerio Bontorin, he came roaring back to not only win, but earn the other Performance of the Night bonus. Bontorin took Kara-France's back, attacking with chokes, but was unable to secure the submission. Kara-France returned the favor by cracking him with right hands that forced the referee to stop the fight five ticks left on the first-round clock, earning the W and an extra $50,000. Kai Kara-France punches Rogerio Bontorin at UFC 259 TRENDING > UFC 259 results: Blachowicz denies Adesanya; Nunes rolls; Yan loses belt to DQ Tim Elliott addresses disturbing words shared in the Octagon | UFC 259 Post (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Perfect Giannis powers Team LeBron to All-Star Game win as James sits out 2nd half

    James, who questioned holding the game in the first place, was content to watch as his team cruised to victory.

  • March 8, 1971: Fight of the Century in photos

    On the 50th anniversary of The Fight of the Century, look back at the spectacular matchup between undefeated heavyweights Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier. After being stripped of the heavyweight title for refusing the 1967 Vietnam draft, Ali sought to reclaim his belt from new champion Frazier. The match lasted a full 15 rounds. Although Ali dominated the first few, Frazier landed a series of blows that dropped Ali on the canvas. Frazier won by unanimous decision, but this was just the beginning of the heavyweight saga.

  • Jeopardy! contestants have insane disrespect for Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid

    Eagles legend and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid landed on Jeopardy! on Tuesday night, but he did not get a fair shake. By Adam Hermann

  • March Madness: 5 NCAA tournament teams ripe for upsets

    One of the many offshoots of this COVID-infected season has been a dearth of non-conference games, and therefore a lack of cross-reference points. But there are teams that appear ripe for an upset in the NCAA tournament.

  • World No.1 record in the bag, Djokovic focuses on more majors

    Novak Djokovic will realize one of his long-cherished goals on Monday when he eclipses Roger Federer's all-time record for most weeks as the men's world number one, holding the top ranking for the 311th week. "This is one of my two biggest professional goals," Djokovic said last year. "To reach the record of, (and) surpass Roger's record for longest No. 1 and win as many (Grand) Slams as possible."