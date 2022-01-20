Colts’ Morocco Brown to interview for Bears GM role next week

Indianapolis Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown is expected to interview for the Chicago Bears general manager vacancy on Monday, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

This is the third different report about Brown’s interview with the Bears. First, he was expected to interview on Tuesday of this week. Then, it was reported that the interview would be Thursday. Now, it has been pushed back to Monday of next week.

The #Bears GM interviews will stretch into next week, with #Colts college scouting director Morocco Brown expected to interview with the team’s brass on Monday, source said. His work in Indy scouting college players alongside GM Chris Ballard is well-documented. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 20, 2022

It isn’t yet clear if this coincides with the second interview with Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, who has emerged as a finalist for the Bears’ vacancy at head coach. Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds withdrew from the Bears’ search following his interview on Monday.

Brown was one of the early candidates for the vacancy at general manager for the Bears. Given his previous ties to the organization and the work he’s done with the Colts since 2017, Brown is a very qualified candidate.

Brown has been an integral part of the Colts’ front office from a drafting standpoint. He’s had a hand in several of the big hits including running back Jonathan Taylor.

Brown was a finalist for the Falcons’ general manager gig during the 2021 offseason so it will be interesting to see how far he makes it when it comes to the search for the Bears.

Should he wind up getting the general manager gig with Chicago (or anywhere else), the Colts will be compensated heavily. As a part of the league’s initiative to reward teams for developing minority coaches and general managers, the Colts would receive an extra third-round pick in the 2022 and 2023 drafts.

