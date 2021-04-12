Colts’ mock draft roundup: April 12

Kevin Hickey
·5 min read
We are just over two weeks away from the start of the 2021 NFL draft, which is currently scheduled for April 29. What the Indianapolis Colts will do remains a mystery so we’ll look at some mock drafts to see what the analysts think.

The needs for the Colts are pretty clear after trading for quarterback Carson Wentz. Most would guess the Colts are going to add an offensive tackle to replace Anthony Castonzo or grab an edge rusher to help add some talent to a thin group. You can take a look at the mock draft roundup for April 5 to see how some of the selections changed.

Here’s the mock draft roundup for April 12:

Colts Wire: OT Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Date: April 12 Author: Kevin Hickey Link to mock draft Author's Take: "Though it isn’t clear how much interest the Colts have in Vera-Tucker, he would be a fantastic addition to the offensive line. He’s extremely athletic, moves well in space and his footwork allows him to sustain blocks and drive through the defender. His only knock is arm length (32 1/8 inches) but we know the Colts don’t care about that as much as other teams when it comes to offensive tackle. Vera-Tucker would give the Colts a starter-ready tackle with Pro-Bowl upside next to Quenton Nelson."

Draft Wire: OT Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Date: April 7 Author: Luke Easterling Link to mock draft Author's Take: "The retirement of Anthony Castonzo made left tackle the clear-cut top need for the Colts heading into this draft, and thankfully for them, this year’s class is extremely deep. That should allow them to have their pick of multiple starting-caliber prospects even at this point in the first round, and Jenkins has all the tools to step in immediately and protect Carson Wentz."

Stampede Blue: OT Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech

Lee Luther Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Date: April 9 Author: Andrew Aziz Link to mock draft Author's Take: "Darrisaw is a beast and has plenty of experience at left tackle, which is big area of need for the Colts. With a strong unit in place and good coaching, Darrisaw can be an impactful day 1 starter and have a nice career next to Quenton Nelson. The Colts trading down to pick up an extra two picks and getting Darrisaw is a massive win that we’ve grown to see with Ballard."

Pro Football Focus: EDGE Jayson Oweh, Penn State

AP Photo/Barry Reeger

Date: April 12 Author: Sam Monson Link to mock draft Author's Take: "The Colts have targeted athletic playmakers on defense over the past couple of seasons under general manager Chris Ballard, and while they haven’t all panned out, the team has an impressive hit rate. At 6-foot-5 and 257 pounds, Jayson Oweh ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at Penn State’s Pro-Day, and even adjusting for the home track boost, that’s a phenomenal time. When paired with a broad jump over 11 feet and a three-cone time in the 6.8s, Oweh had five different speed or explosion measures rank in the 95th percentile or better. His college pass-rush grades haven’t quite matched that ability, with back-to-back seasons around 80.0, but that is the type of player the Colts love, chasing the high-end production they believe they can find in elite athletes."

CBS Sports: EDGE Azeez Ojulari, Georgia

Syndication: USA TODAY

Date: April 12 Author: Ryan Wilson Link to mock draft Author's Take: "DeForest Buckner and Justin Houston were No. 1 and No. 2 in sacks for Indy last season. Buckner is a defensive tackler and Houston, an edge rusher, is a free agent. While offensive tackle is on the to-do list, Ojulari, who is the most complete edge rusher in this class, makes sense here."

Bleacher Report: OT Samuel Cosmi, Texas

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Date: April 12 Author: Brad Gagnon Link to mock draft Author's Take: "This works out rather well because the Indianapolis Colts need a left tackle to replace the retired Anthony Castonzo and Cosmi started at that position the last three years at Texas. He hasn't fully lived up to his elite athletic ability, but he has the fundamentals, the strength and the feet to become a pillar left tackle in the NFL, and that's not something the Colts can afford to pass on as they attempt to bolster support for new quarterback Carson Wentz. Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard has always focused heavily on maintaining a strong, reliable offensive line as the foundation of his team's offense, and it's hard to imagine he or anybody believes recent pickup Sam Tevi is an ideal replacement for Castonzo. Cosmi could at least create competition, potentially in several spots if Indy doesn't rule out shifting Braden Smith or even Quenton Nelson to the blind side."

NFL.com: OT Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech

Date: April 6 Author: Daniel Jeremiah Link to mock draft Authors' Take: "Indianapolis has a hole at left tackle in the wake of Anthony Castonzo's retirement. Darrisaw can slide right in and be a starter at the position."

