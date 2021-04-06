Colts’ mock draft roundup: April 5

We are officially in draft month as the 2021 NFL draft is just weeks away, and the Indianapolis Colts are hard tat work finalizing their big board before the biggest event of the offseason.

As that time comes around, analysts across the industry will be taking a crack at predicting each team’s pick in the first round. It’s a tough job but one that is necessary and even fun at times when starting a conversation.

With just a few weeks until the draft, here’s a look at some of the prominent selections for the Colts in mock drafts around the industry:

Colts Wire: EDGE Jaelan Phillips, Miami

Date: April 5 Author: Kevin Hickey Link to mock draft Author's Snippet: "Still being able to move back and grab a player like Phillips would be fantastic. He’s bendy, athletic and a great fit for the aggressive front in Indy. He recorded 8.0 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss in the 2020 season with Miami. There are serious concerns with injuries, especially when it comes to concussions. That could be why the Colts don’t draft Phillips—and that’s a good reason why—but if they feel that’s not an issue, he’d be a great fit in Indy."

CBS Sports: CB Greg Newsome II, Northwestern

Date: April 5 Author: Ryan Wilson Link to mock draft Author's Snippet: "Yes, Xavier Rhodes re-upped for another season, but there isn't a ton of experienced depth after him, Rock Ya-Sin and Kenny Moore. Newsome is coming off a spectacular '20 season and pro day and won't get out out of Round 1."

Pro Football Focus: EDGE Kwity Paye, Michigan

Date: April 5 Author: Ben Linsey Link to mock draft Author's Snippet: "The first edge defender finally comes off the board here to Indianapolis with Paye’s selection. I recently pointed out the Colts’ edge defender group as one of the weaker positional groups in the NFL, and the signings of Al-Quadin Muhammad and Isaac Rochell don’t move the needle there all that much. Listed as the No. 1 player on Bruce Feldman’s freaks list last offseason, Paye does not lack physical tools. He has improved his PFF grade in each of his four seasons at Michigan, reaching 86.3 overall in his four appearances in 2020. Paye should provide the pass-rushing help that the Colts are looking for to complement DeForest Buckner’s ability to push the pocket on the interior."

Bleacher Report: EDGE Jaelan Phillips, Miami

Date: April 5 Author: Cory Giddings Link to mock draft Author's Snippet: "After going out and filling the biggest need at quarterback, the Colts could continue the trend on offense and draft one of the top offensive tackles on the board, but a pick on the other side of the ball is more likely. With DeForest Buckner being the team's sack leader as an interior lineman, Indianapolis is in need of an upgrade on the edge. Jaelan Phillips became quite a force in 2020 for the Miami Hurricanes with eight sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss. At his pro day, during which he put up comparable numbers to other top edge-defenders, Phillips solidified himself as a top pass-rusher. Phillips recorded a 4.56-second 40-yard dash and a 4.13-second short shuttle at 6'5½" and 260 pounds."

The Athletic: EDGE Jaelan Phillips, Miami

Date: April 5 Author: Ben Standig Link to mock draft Author's Snippet: "The pick: Jaelan Phillips, DE, Miami Ideal pick: Phillips We can’t just continue wishing one of the top left tackles remained available, though the perfect world for GM Chris Ballard means a choice between a blindside protector for quarterback Carson Wentz or a pass rusher. Phillips is something of a polarizing prospect, but one scout said he grades the 265-pounder as the top defensive end in the class."

ESPN: EDGE Kwity Paye, Michigan

Date: April 2 Author: Todd McShay Link to mock draft Author's Snippet: "The Colts lost Denico Autry to the division-rival Titans, and Justin Houston remains unsigned. That means DeForest Buckner is the only player with at least five sacks in 2020 set to return for 2021. Indy’s defensive strength is a big part of its identity, and Paye has explosive speed off the edge. The production hasn’t caught up to the ability just yet, but his ceiling is very high. Alternatively, the Colts could target a defensive back or maybe reach a little bit for a receiver."

