While Jack Doyle has retired, the Colts have retained another one of their tight ends.

Indianapolis has agreed to a three-year deal worth $18 million with Mo Alie-Cox, according to multiple reports.

Alie-Cox has been with the Colts since 2017 after playing college basketball at VCU. He made his debut in September 2018 and has since appeared in 57 games with 16 starts.

Alie-Cox caught 24 passes for 316 yards with a career-high four touchdowns for the Colts last season. He appeared in all 17 games with seven starts in 2021.

The tight end has 70 career receptions for 936 yards with eight TDs.

Colts, Mo Alie-Cox agree to three-year deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk