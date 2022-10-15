Colts will be missing top 2 running backs against Jaguars

·1 min read
Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21) stumbles as he tries to get up after being injured against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) The Indianapolis Colts announced Saturday they will be without running backs Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines for Sunday's key AFC South battle against Jacksonville.

Taylor, last year's NFL rushing champion, will miss his second straight game with an injured ankle. He had only missed one game in his first two seasons, that one because he was considered a close contact during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hines entered the concussion protocol since wobbling off the field early in last Thursday's victory at Denver.

Deon Jackson and Phillip Lindsay carried the workload against the Broncos and likely will again after Indy (2-2-1) promoted Lindsay from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

''What we're looking for is consistency in performance. We think Deon can provide that if needed,'' coach Frank Reich said Friday before decisions were made on Taylor and Hines. ''We feel like Deon took a major step (against Denver). I don't think he surprised us. I think we felt he's had that in him.''

Reich also announced Friday that three-time All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard would sit out after having surgery on his broken nose. Leonard made his season debut two weeks ago against Tennessee but ran into teammate Zaire Franklin's face mask, which also caused a concussion.

Indy has lost four of six to the Jaguars (2-3), including a 24-0 defeat in Week 2. The Colts are a half-game behind Tennessee (3-2) in the division race but are 0-2-1 against AFC South foes.

---

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Recommended Stories

  • Colts, Jaguars prepare for high-stakes AFC South rematch

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich understands the ramifications of Sunday's high-stakes bout. With the Jacksonville Jaguars taking Round 1 of this biannual rivalry, Indy needs to settle the score for a legitimate shot at the larger prize - its first AFC South title since 2014. It's not been the kind of start Reich or anyone else around Indianapolis envisioned.

  • Colts downgrade Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines to out vs. Jaguars

    The Colts downgraded Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines to OUT vs. the Jaguars.

  • 3 key matchups could decide Patriots’ Week 6 game vs. Browns

    Here are three key positional matchups to look out for in Sunday's Patriots-Browns game.

  • Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings: RB

    Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 6's top running back plays. (Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Colts vs. Jaguars primer: Keys to the NFL Week 6 matchup

    The Jacksonville Jaguars routed the Colts in Week 2, but Indianapolis has won 8 of the past 9 matchups at Lucas Oil Stadium.

  • Falcons starting lineups for Week 6 matchup vs. the 49ers

    Falcons defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson will start alongside Grady Jarrett and Ta'Quon Graham in Week 6.

  • Putin says 'no need' for massive new strikes on Ukraine

    STORY: Remarks from Russian president Vladimir Putin on Friday suggest the Kremlin is facing few good options in winning or winding down its brutal war in Ukraine."There is no need for massive strikes. At least for the moment, for now. As for the future - we'll see."Putin said he saw no need for massive new strikes that hammered Ukrainian power plants and infrastructure and killed dozens of civilians this week. The missile strikes - over 100 - were the biggest air assault yet since Russian troops invaded Ukraine eight months ago, and come as Ukrainian forces are steadily pushing further into the Russian-occupied eastern parts of the country. Putin's the remarks Friday added to speculation by military analysts that Russia may simply lack sufficient guided missiles to keep up the sort of massive strikes it launched this week.The Russian leader also said he had "no regrets," over the deadly bombardment."What is happening today is unpleasant, to put it mildly. But we would have to face the same situation later, in worse conditions for us, that's it. So, we are acting correctly and on time."The Russian president also defended his country's recent military mobilization that led thousands of Russians to flee to neighboring countries to avoid service....and said that his call-up of Russian reservists would be over within two weeks, and there were no plans for a further mobilization.Russia's faltering invasion has confronted Putin with the deepest crisis of his 22 years as Russia's paramount leader... as even loyal Kremlin allies have attacked the war’s failings.Putin also repeated Friday the Kremlin position that Russia was willing to hold talks to end what it calls a special military operation, although he said talks would require international mediation if Ukraine was willing to take part.Suggesting.. perhaps.. a slight softening of his tone as the war nears the end of its eighth month.

  • Jaguars rule WR Marvin Jones Jr., DE Foley Fatukasi out vs. Colts

    The Jaguars downgraded two veterans from questionable to out.

  • Funneling Fantasy Points: Week 6

    Denny Carter breaks down game stacking options in Seahawks-Cardinals, Packers-Jets, and Browns-Patriots for those playing DFS tournaments in Week 6. (Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

  • NFL injury report Week 6: Panthers QB Baker Mayfield doubtful vs. Rams with ankle injury

    A roundup of NFL injury updates ahead of Week 6.

  • 2022-23 Fantasy Basketball: Biggest risers and fallers heading into the last draft weekend

    Fantasy basketball analyst Alex Barutha breaks down the cases of key NBA players who've seen their draft values rise and fall this preseason.

  • These Instant Pot Recipes Are Total Game Changers

    Not sure what to make? We will help you make a decision in an *instant.*View Entire Post ›

  • AP source: Tagovailoa, Bridgewater out of protocols

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) Miami quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater have completed all of the return-to-play steps required by the NFL and are no longer in the league's recently revised concussion protocols, a person with knowledge of the decisions said Saturday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the moves were not announced publicly by the Dolphins. Skylar Thompson will be the starter for Sunday's game against Minnesota.

  • Colts vs. Jaguars: Final injury report in Week 6

    Here is the final injury report for the Colts and Jaguars in Week 6.

  • Fantasy Football Week 6 Bust Candidates: Big-name RB trio set to scuffle

    Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don reveals why we should temper expectations for these four stars in Week 6.

  • Rams RB Akers not with team; McVay: 'uncharted territory'

    THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) Running back Cam Akers will not play for the Los Angeles Rams against Carolina on Sunday after missing two days of practice this week for what coach Sean McVay called personal reasons. McVay would not give further details Friday when asked about Akers' circumstances, though he did say the Rams' leading rusher was not away from the team for the past two days because he was injured. McVay also said the team wanted to keep it ''in-house,'' later adding that the personal reasons cited for Akers' absence are ''more like we're dealing with things internally.

  • Week 6 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em

    Nick Mensio dives into the matchups and highlights 25 of his favorite fantasy football starts and sits for Week 6. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

  • 49ers could miss as many as 10 starters vs. Falcons

    The #49ers could be down as many as TEN starters vs. the Falcons. Woof.

  • Colts rule out Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines

    The Colts will be without their top two running backs on Sunday against the Jaguars. Both starting running back Jonathan Taylor and No. 2 back Nyheim Hines were officially declared out by the Colts today. Taylor had been listed as questionable with an ankle injury and Hines had been listed as questionable with a concussion. [more]

  • What's on the far side of the Moon?

    The far side looks a lot like the near side. NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio, CC BYLooking up at the silvery orb of the Moon, you might recognize familiar shadows and shapes on its face from one night to the next. You see the same view of the Moon our early ancestors did as it lighted their way after sundown. Only one side of the spherical Moon is ever visible from Earth – it wasn’t until 1959 when the Soviet Spacecraft Luna 3 orbited the Moon and sent pictures home that human beings were