Colts’ Mike Strachan had offseason knee surgery

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Mike Strachan could miss the majority of training camp after undergoing a procedure on his knee this offseason.

Strachan missed the spring practices due to the injury and had a procedure done before they broke for summer, and now he could miss a large chunk of training camp as well.

The second-year wide receiver was placed on the PUP list to begin camp, and general manager Chris Ballard gave a small update on the outlook of Strachan’s timeline.

“Mike Strachan, he had a knee procedure before he left. He’s going to be a little bit of time, we think before the end of camp he’ll be back but we’ll see,” Ballard said Tuesday. “He’s still rehabbing and making progress.”

A seventh-round pick during the 2021 NFL draft, Strachan lit up the preseason to begin his rookie campaign. It didn’t amount to much of anything during the regular season, though, as he appeared in six games while recording two receptions for 26 yards.

Seventh-round picks aren’t expected to contribute much—if at all—during their rookie seasons. Now entering his second year, there’s a chance for Strachan to capture a role on the active roster.

However, the outlook gets a bit more cloudy now that he’s expected to miss a portion of camp at a minimum while he recovers from surgery.

We’ll see what happens when Strachan returns as he’ll have a lot of time to make up before the season starts.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

No timeline for Shaquille Leonard's return from back surgery Colts' 90-man roster update: Two WRs added Colts' Kenny Moore: 'I'm ready to play football'

List