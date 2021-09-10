Colts’ Mike Strachan gets wholesome surprise from GMFB crew

Indianapolis Colts rookie wide receiver Mike Strachan earned himself a spot on the active roster with a strong showing during the preseason that included plenty of hype.

A native of the Bahamas, Strachan got a wholesome surprise from the Good Morning Football crew, who partnered with Bahamasair to get plane tickets for Strachan’s parents to attend the Colts’ Week 4 road game against the Miami Dolphins at the Hard Rock Stadium.

"It don't get better than that." The @gmfb crew with a surprise for @Mike_Playmaker. 💙 pic.twitter.com/g7b1QocVWX — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 10, 2021

Strachan noted that his parents have never seen him play football in person. Even from high school, Strachan has never had his parents in the stands to watch him play.

“No, never. From high school, they sent me over and they made so many sacrifices. That’s the way it was so they were not able to watch me play,” Strachan said.

That will all change on Oct. 3 when Strachan’s parents will get a round trip from the Bahamas to Miami to watch his son play at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Story continues

Colts remain 2.5-point underdogs vs. Seahawks in Week 1 Colts vs. Seahawks: NFL experts make Week 1 picks Colts' Carson Wentz expected to play vs. Seahawks in Week 1

List