Colts’ Mike Strachan embracing process in return from knee injury

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Mike Strachan had high hopes entering his second season, but those aspirations hit a bump in the road during the early portion of OTAs in the spring.

Strachan, a seventh-round pick in 2021, wound up tearing his meniscus during one of the early OTA practices and had to undergo surgery in order to correct the issue.

He spent the next few months rehabbing the reconstructed cartilage, missing the majority of the spring workouts and all of training camp up through the first preseason game.

He was back on the field Tuesday for the first time since.

“It feels pretty good, getting back into the groove of things. The team is looking pretty well. I’m feeling great, and have good momentum moving forward,” Strachan told reporters Tuesday.

As a seventh-round pick, it’s already difficult enough to maintain a spot on the roster. It becomes even more difficult when a player misses a significant amount of time during the offseason.

But Strachan has come to embrace the process of getting back to the field and has a new perspective with his intensity.

“It’s been a long journey, a long process. I’ve embraced the process – been working each and every day. But like I said, it’s been long and I’m glad to be back,” Strachan said. “I can’t be out there running half-speed. I’m going full go.”

The Colts have a battle for the final wide receiver spot that includes a handful of other wideouts. Strachan was a star during the preseason in 2021 but will once again have to prove himself worthy of a roster spot.

Given their need for depth in the wide receiver room, Strachan is ready to come back and prove he can make an impact in Frank Reich’s offense.

“Definitely. I believe that 100 percent. That’s my goal – to come back and be able to have a big impact on my team and be able to help them win moving forward.”

