Colts Michael Pittman one of 6 WRs PFF classifies as a ‘triple-threat’

The Indianapolis Colts’ Michael Pittman is one of six pass-catchers that Pro Football Focus classifies as a ‘triple-threat’ wide receiver.

Also a part of this group are Amon-Ra St. Brown, Puka Nacua, Zay Flowers, Wan’Dale Robinson, and Khalil Shakir.

There are multiple ways that a receiver can win, including through their route running abilities, the use of leverage, and play strength on contested throws, along with picking up yards after the catch (YAC).

PFF defines a triple-threat receiver as a pass catcher who ranked above the 60th percentile in YAC per catch, contested catch rate, and separation rate.

Here is what PFF had to say about Pittman and his ability to win in a number of ways:

“Pittman continues to outpace his reputation as an underrated receiver through glowing metrics like this. Don’t sleep on a guy who can win in a multitude of ways at his size.

“The standout Colts receiver clocked in above the 65th percentile both after the catch and in gaining open separation, respectable measures at 6-foot-4. But where Pittman really shines is in the rate at which he beats tight coverage. Pittman, with his play strength and leverage, ranks above the 82nd percentile in contested catch rate. His 53.6% contested catch rate ranked sixth among receivers with at least 20 contested targets in 2023.”

Having a healthy Anthony Richardson under center will provide some stability at quarterback for the Colts, but largely throughout Pittman’s NFL career, there has been uncertainty at that position. Yet, he continues to produce at a high level, in part because of his ability to impact the game in a variety of ways.

Pittman had a career season in 2023 with 109 receptions and 1,152 yards, along with four touchdowns. In each of the last three seasons, he’s had at least 124 targets and has eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark twice.

“He shows up every week,” Shane Steichen said of Pittman. “He is a consistent football player that is going to give it everything he’s got and when the ball is thrown to him, he’s going to go make plays. That’s what he does every week and he’s consistent doing it.

“When we need a big play, he’s the guy that makes it for us usually in the pass game. He’s been doing it here for a while and just very fortunate to have him on this football team.”

As good as Pittman has been for the Colts, the opportunity for a greater impact exists in 2024 with the addition of AD Mitchell to the receiver room.

Naturally, Pittman has garnered much of the attention from opposing defneses, but with Mitchell’s ability to win downfield, that will open up the middle of the field an underneath routes for Pittman as well as Josh Downs.

Also, in addition to Mitchell’s vertical presence, he can win at all levels of the field, which can help take some of the eyes off of Pittman, giving him more space and creating more one-on-one opportunities for him to exploit.

This offseason, the Colts signed Pittman to a three-year, $68 million extension that will keep him in Indianapolis through the 2026 season.

