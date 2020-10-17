Colts’ Michael Pittman Jr. tweets update on leg injury

The Indianapolis Colts have been missing the talents of rookie wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. after he suffered a leg injury during the Week 3 game against the New York Jets.

After suffering from leg compartment syndrome, Pittman Jr. had to have surgery to relieve the pressure in his leg that night following the game. Though he’s expected to be out at least through the team’s Week 7 bye, the rookie wideout tweeted an update on his road to recovery.

Pittman Jr. let it be known that he ran for the first time on turf Saturday just before the Colts host the Cincinnati Bengals at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 6.

Ran for the first time on the turf today 🙌🏽 — MPJ (@MikePitt_Jr) October 17, 2020





With the passing offense struggling, Parris Campbell on the injured reserve indefinitely and the Colts needing playmakers, the return of the second-round pick in Michael Pittman Jr. can’t come soon enough.

Pittman Jr. began to flash some promise right before the injury but fans and the coaching staff are likely going to need more from him. Averaging 8.1 yards per catch, Pittman Jr. was just beginning to carve out a role on the boundary.

The Colts have a lot of confidence that Pittman Jr. will become a great asset to the offense and even though he won’t be returning for a few weeks at the earliest, it seems he’s making solid progress.