Colts Michael Pittman Jr. not giving up No. 11 to Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz wore No. 11 at North Dakota State. He wore it in his five seasons with the Eagles, too.

But he’ll apparently have to choose a new number with the Colts in 2021.

Indianapolis wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. wore No. 11 as a rookie in 2020 and he doesn’t plan on giving it up in 2021 telling TMZ Sports, “I am No. 11” and “I don’t think there’s any deal that’s going to be done.”

But apparently there’s no hard feelings between the wide receiver and his new QB.

“I spoke to [Carson] and he was just seeing how locked in I was to No. 11, and I told him I was locked in — and he was like, ‘That’s cool, bro, because I’m probably gonna switch anyway,'” Pittman said. “He asked me very respectfully and I just appreciated him for that. I think he’s a great dude, because lots of guys with his status, they would come in and demand and stuff like that.”

Pittman caught 40 passes for 503 yards with a touchdown in 13 games during his rookie season. He added he’s looking forward to getting with Wentz to start catching passes from his team’s new quarterback.

The trade sending Wentz from Philadelphia to Indianapolis will be official at the start of the new league year on March 17.

