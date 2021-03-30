Colts’ Michael Pittman Jr. listed among free agency winners

With free agency all but over as the big names find their new homes, some players will see their stock rise because of a new situation while others will see their stock fall due to a new location or another player arriving on the scene.

For second-year wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., the Colts didn’t bring in a big name like Kenny Golladay or even a mid-tier option like Marvin Jones or John Brown. Instead, they brought back longtime wideout T.Y. Hilton on a one-year deal.

In listing the winners and losers of free agency, The Atheltic believes this offseason was a win for Pittman Jr. and his potential for Year 2:

The Colts’ re-signing of veteran receiver T.Y. Hilton isn’t detrimental to Pittman’s fantasy value in 2021. Both will continue to share targets. Hilton is coming off a disappointing season. He caught 56 passes for 762 receiving yards and five touchdowns over 15 games. Pittman suffered from leg compartment syndrome early last season, but flashed some of his intriguing talents during the second half of the season. Pittman had a breakout game against the Titans in Week 10 when he finished with seven receptions for 101 receiving yards. The next week he had three receptions for 66 receiving yards and a touchdown. It’s possible that Pittman emerges as new Colts starting quarterback Carson Wentz’s top target this season. It could be a 1A and 1B situation with the 23-year old receiver and Hilton.

Had it not been for the leg injury he suffered early in the season, Pittman Jr.’s numbers would have looked much better. Even then, he still flashed his ability to take over a game as the X-receiver in the formation.

The Colts could still add a wideout in the draft but it is likely that Pittman Jr. will be working to solidify himself as the WR1 in the Carson Wentz-led offense.

Related