Colts’ Michael Pittman Jr. expected to play vs. Raiders

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is expected to play against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Pittman Jr. was listed as questionable on the final Week 17 injury report for the Colts with concussion and shoulder injuries. He cleared through the protocol for the second week in a row but was still listed as questionable.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network on Sunday morning, Pittman Jr. is good to go for the matchup against the Raiders.

#Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. (concussion, shoulder) cleared the protocol this week and is feeling much better. He's expected to play. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 31, 2023

After sustaining a concussion following a nasty hit from Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee in Week 15, Pittman Jr. progresses through the protocol and was cleared for the following week.

However, he developed a setback with symptoms when the team landed in Atlanta for the Week 16 game and was ruled out despite having cleared through the protocol.

Pittman Jr. then had to restart the entire process over again this week. He progressed through the protocol quickly and was able to log two full practices without a red non-contact jersey.

The Colts offense struggled immensely without Pittman Jr. in the lineup last week so this is a huge bump for their chances to take a crucial win in the middle of the playoff hunt.

