Colts’ Michael Pittman Jr. ejected vs. Patriots

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
In this article:
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. was ejected during Saturday night’s game against the New England Patriots.

Following a run during the third quarter, things got a bit chippy between Pittman Jr. and Patriots safety Kyle Dugger. The latter wound up throwing a quick punch and they got into a scuffle. Even though Pittman Jr. didn’t throw a punch, he and Dugger were quickly ejected from the game.

It isn’t clear why Pitttman Jr. was ejected if he didn’t throw a punch, but the second-year wideout received the first ejection of his career in a pivotal conference matchup in prime time.

