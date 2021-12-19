Colts’ Michael Pittman Jr. ejected vs. Patriots

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. was ejected during Saturday night’s game against the New England Patriots.

Following a run during the third quarter, things got a bit chippy between Pittman Jr. and Patriots safety Kyle Dugger. The latter wound up throwing a quick punch and they got into a scuffle. Even though Pittman Jr. didn’t throw a punch, he and Dugger were quickly ejected from the game.

Following a feisty skirmish, #Patriots DB Kyle Dugger and #Colts WR Michael Pittman have both been ejected. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 19, 2021

It isn’t clear why Pitttman Jr. was ejected if he didn’t throw a punch, but the second-year wideout received the first ejection of his career in a pivotal conference matchup in prime time.