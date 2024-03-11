Colts, Michael Pittman agree to new contract

Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman is renewing his commitment in Indianapolis.

The Colts and Pittman have agreed to a three-year contract, according to multiple reports.

Pittman got the franchise tag from the Colts, which meant he wasn't going anywhere unless the Colts were willing to trade him, but they've been hoping to get something done with him long-term. The three-year deal secures the 26-year-old Pittman in Indianapolis but also gives him a chance to hit free agency again when he's still in his 20s.

Pittman is coming off a season in which he had a career-high 109 catches and a career-high 1,152 receiving yards. The Colts hope he's ready to keep notching career-high numbers and a big part of their offense for years to come.