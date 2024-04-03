Colts meet virtually with Texas A&M WR Ainias Smith

The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly one of several teams who are going to meet virtually with Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith, according to Aaron Wilson.

Smith, a Senior Bowl participant, measures in at 5-9 and weighs 190 pounds. He posted a Relative Athletic Score of 7.31 out of 10, which included a 4.55-second 40-yard dash and 6.84-second 3-cone.

Smith spent most of his college career lined up in the slot and is a fairly experienced player with over 2,100 career snaps.

In 2022, Smith’s season was limited to just four games with a leg injury. In 2023, Smith had three different quarterbacks throughout the course of the season. He would catch 53 of his 78 targets at 15.0 yards per catch with two scores.

In addition to what he brings as a receiver, Smith finished his college career with 71 rushing attempts – 49 of which came in 2020 – and he also had 86 career punt return attempts, including an impressive 14.3 yards per return in 2023.

For more on Smith’s game, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote this in his pre-draft report:

“Slot receiver with a somewhat unusual blend of elusiveness and power when the ball is in his hands. Smith is fine as a possession slot who can run more complicated routes underneath while also offering the courage to work successfully into the middle of the field. The route running is good but has room to get even better with more polish.

“However, his true calling might be as a gadget guy. He expands play-calling options with his ability as an occasional ball-carrier and open-field explorer, where the quick game and West Coast routes would allow him to get the ball in his hands and do his thing.”

Zierlein’s NFL comp for Smith is Christian Kirk, and he is generally thought of as a potential Day 3 pick.

Smith recently underwent surgery after a stress fracture was found in his shin while undergoing medical testing at the NFL Combine. Wilson also reported that Smith is making a “speedy recovery.”

The Colts find themselves in decent shape at the receiver position with Michael Pittman, Josh Downs, and Alec Pierce, but this is a position where they could use another playmaking presence, not to mention that the more help they can give their young quarterabck Anthony Richardson, the better.

