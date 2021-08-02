Colts may not have Carson Wentz vs. Rams in Week 2 after QB opts for foot surgery

The Los Angeles Rams’ schedule isn’t an easy one, but their Week 2 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts may be slightly more favorable than initially expected. Colts coach Frank Reich told reporters Monday that quarterback Carson Wentz will undergo surgery on his injured foot and will be sidelined 5-12 weeks.

The Rams will face the Colts on Sept. 19, which is about seven weeks from now. Assuming Wentz would need a full week of practice before returning to the field, he would have to return in six weeks to face the Rams in Week 2.

That’s on the low end of Reich’s provided timetable, so it seems somewhat likely that the Rams will face a Colts team led by someone other than Wentz.

Colts coach Frank Reich says QB Carson Wentz will have surgery on his injured foot. Team leaned the pain stems from an injury Wentz previously suffered— possibly even back in high school. 5-12 week timetable. Very wide range. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) August 2, 2021

The Colts could make a move at quarterback to replace Wentz in the meantime, but second-year pro Jacob Eason could get the chance to start in his spot. Indianapolis also has rookie Sam Ehlinger and Brett Hundley on the roster, but Eason is best equipped to take over for Wentz in the interim.