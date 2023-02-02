The Colts don’t appear close to wrapping up their lengthy head-coaching search.

Although Colts owner Jim Irsay and General Manager Chris Ballard may still have some second interviews to conduct, they may bring in a few finalists for a third round of interviews as well, according to NFL Network.

The interview process has been exhaustive, with some interviews taking 12 hours, according to the report.

The Colts’ long list of candidates whose names have come up during the process includes Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Colts special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia and Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan.

Evero, Morris, Bisaccia, Martindale, Steichen, Callahan and Glenn are all among those who have had second interviews. It’s unclear whether any other coaches are getting second interviews, and which coaches may get third interviews.

There’s a perception among many in the league that Irsay wants to hire Jeff Saturday, the former Colts center who finished the season as their interim head coach, and that the longer this goes, the better chance Saturday has. It appears that the process is going long.

Colts may conduct a third round of head-coaching interviews originally appeared on Pro Football Talk