Colts may have chance to keep Bubba Ventrone

The Indianapolis Colts are in the middle of a massive search for a new head coach, but there’s still a chance they are able to retain special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone.

Even though Ventrone would want to return, and the new head coach must agree to keep him on staff, the Colts still have a chance to bring back the up-and-coming coordinator.

As former Colts head coach Frank Reich builds his new staff with the Carolina Panthers, it was reported Monday that they will be retaining current special teams coordinator Chris Tabor.

This means Ventrone isn’t likely to join Reich in Carolina.

Frank Reich is not taking Bubba Ventrone with him to Carolina. Good news for the Colts’ efforts to retain him. https://t.co/Aw4RUqON1V — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) January 30, 2023

The Colts interviewed Ventrone for their head coach vacancy early on in the process. In fact, Ventrone was the first confirmed interview the Colts held for the vacancy once the offseason began.

Ventrone has held the role of special teams coordinator since 2018 and has had much success in recent seasons. In each of the last three campaigns, Ventrone’s special teams unit has ranked inside the top-10, according to Rick Gosselin’s annual rankings.

Even though head coaches like to build their own staff, there’s a strong argument for retaining Ventrone. He’s well respected in the locker room, understands the type of culture that needs to be built and has had a lot of success as a coordinator.

If Ventrone wishes to return, it seems there’s certainly a path for that to happen, especially now that Reich didn’t poach him.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire