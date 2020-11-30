Colts’ Matthew Adams won’t be suspended for ejection vs. Titans

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Matthew Adams was ejected during the first half of the 45-26 loss against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium but won’t be suspended by the league.

Adams, who was disqualified for throwing a punch, could be possibly fined, though, after the league reviews it this week. The third-year linebacker has already expressed why his ejection was unjust, saying that he was using a simply football move that was mistaken for a punch.

Regardless, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that the league is reviewing his case for a possible fine.

Adams likely won’t know of his fine until Saturday before the Week 13 games. That’s when the fines are handed down. But the Houston product does have a legitimate gripe with the ejection as he was trying to disengage from his blocker on a punt.

There are some bigger issues taking place with the Colts right now, but Adams will certainly be keeping an eye out this week.

