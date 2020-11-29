Colts’ Matthew Adams ejected for throwing punches

Colts linebacker Matthew Adams was ejected from today’s game against the Titans for throwing punches.

With the Colts punting, Adams was blocked to the ground by Titans linebacker Nick Dzubnar. When Adams got up, he threw a couple punches at Dzubnar.

It’s been a frustrating game for the Colts, who are getting run all over by Tennessee’s Derrick Henry. Adams let his frustration get the best of him.

Just before halftime, the Titans have a 35-14 lead.

