Colts’ Matt Ryan slated to start vs. Raiders

1
Kevin Hickey
·1 min read

Before the Indianapolis Colts play their first game under interim head coach Jeff Saturday, it appears a change at quarterback is already being made.

During warmups ahead of Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, veteran quarterback Matt Ryan was seen taking reps under center with starter Ryan Kelly. Meanwhile, Sam Ehlinger was warming up with backup center Danny Pinter.

This is likely going to be a fluid situation even throughout the game. It wouldn’t be a surprise if Ryan ceded to Ehlinger at some point during the game if the offense is struggling.

Considering that Saturday is still trying to win, it makes sense he would go with the veteran. But we shouldn’t assume we know what’s going to happen at all with the offense moving forward.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire

Recommended Stories

  • Colts could turn back to Matt Ryan if Sam Ehlinger struggles

    The Colts QB competition is far from over and Sunday's outcome could led to another change.

  • QBs Stafford, Murray ruled out for Cards' visit to LA

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) Quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Kyler Murray will not play in the Los Angeles Rams' game against the Arizona Cardinals. Both teams also will be without their starting left tackles Sunday at SoFi Stadium with Alaric Jackson and D.J. Humphries both ruled out because of injuries. John Wolford is expected to start behind center for the Rams (3-5), while Colt McCoy takes over for the Cardinals (3-6).

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Stocks Are Sending a Bullish Signal

    Are the stars realigning? An unexpectedly good news in the October inflation print gave the markets a boost in the Thursday and Friday trading sessions. The S&P finished the week with a 6%, and moderated its year-to-date loss to 16%. We still don’t know if this rally will be a short-term phenomenon in a larger bear market, or if it will turn out to be a more sustained bull run – but either way, investors can turn to the data to find solid stock choices. But which data? If there’s one thing alway

  • Here’s why Cowboys working out QB, WR ahead of Packers game is significant

    For very different reasons, two visitors to The Star on Friday bring a ton of intrigue to the Cowboys. | From @KDDrummondNFL

  • Egypt's curbs weakening COP27, activists say

    STORY: "... a reminder, no mentioning of country, no mentioning of person and no mentioning of a company in you chants and in your speeches, has everyone understood?" An orderly climate demonstration at the U.N. COP27 summit in Sharm El-Sheikh."We are only staying on this side. Okay?" Public protest is effectively banned in Egypt, where activists say a crackdown on dissent has left them no room to operate.Asad Rehman, director of the U.K.'s War on Want group, says this year's curbs make it hard to pressure leaders to do more for poorer countries."So, you may have noticed there is absolutely nothing taking place on the outside of the official venue. There is no people's summit, there are no demonstrations. That is of course because many of these things are illegal here in Egypt. Movements were not willing to allow the Egyptian authorities to greenwash a sanitised demonstrations if the Egyptian movements could not attend in person."This is the designated area for protests outside the compound. Under the watchful eye of the police, young demonstrators who say they're from Sharm el-Sheikh demand the protection of coral reefs - like those found here, in the Red Sea. They avoid holding anyone to account. Authorities say protests can be held that are "similar to" previous climate gatherings...Like Glasgow, last year. Campaigners say accountability and transparency are at the heart of the battle to ensure countries step up their climate commitments, and Egypt's policing has cast a cloud. This is Moushira Khattab, president of Egypt's National Council for Human Rights. "You cannot work on civil and political rights and ignore economic, social and cultural rights. You have to work on all rights, you have to listen to the people, you will have to know that change will not happen overnight, but we have to see incremental change."On the eve of the summit, Egypt's most prominent prisoner Alaa Abd el-Fattah said he was escalating his hunger strike - putting human rights in even greater focus.His sister Sanaa Seif has joined activists at COP27.Egypt's president, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, is a former military leader who took power after a wave of protests against a Muslim Brotherhood president nine years ago.Sisi says security measures, which include thousands of arrests, were needed to stabilize Egypt.Andrea Prasow, executive director of U.S.-based The Freedom Initiative:"And right now, in the very country's soil we are standing on, there are 60,000 political prisoners, Alaa Abdel Fattah may die this week in prison because he is on a hunger strike because of his unjust detention, and this is not only diminishing the ability to host a productive COP, it is really a real tarnish on the Egyptian government's ability to hold this key event where they would have obtained global status."Egyptian organizers say most demonstrations take place in the summit's 'Blue Zone', which falls under U.N. responsibility.One activist said there have always been guidelines on protesters pointing the finger of blame.It's just here, they're being rigidly enforced.

  • Cobb cheerleading gym being sued after teen boy says coach raped him

    The victim, who was 15 at the time, said he moved to Ohio to join the gym.

  • China's ESG financing demand could top 300 trillion yuan by 2050, triple its 2021 GDP

    Financing demand for green projects in China is expected to top 300 trillion yuan (US$42.2 trillion) in the next three decades or so, as Beijing pushes ahead with its ambitious climate goals, a government think tank forecasts. Demand for green financing in the world's second-largest economy will come mainly from the energy, building and transport industries, Beijing-based Institution of Finance and Sustainability (IFS) said during a side event of the United Nations' COP27 global climate summit i

  • Bucs RB Leonard Fournette almost missed trip to Munich over delayed passport

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers almost had to make the trip to Germany without their leading rusher

  • Black Star Make Incendiary ‘SNL’ Debut With Madlib

    Talib Kweli and Yasiin Bey performed "So Be It" and "The Main Thing Is To Keep The Main Thing The Main Thing"

  • Israel's Netanyahu officially tapped to form government

    Israel's president officially tapped former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form a government on Sunday, opening the door for the likely return to power of the long-serving leader after a one-year hiatus. With Netanyahu comes what's expected to be Israel's most right-wing coalition ever. Elections earlier this month indicated a clear win for Netanyahu and his ultra-Orthodox and ultranationalist allies and ended the short-lived, ideologically-diverse government that had ousted him last year after Netanyahu's 12 consecutive years in power.

  • Commanders coach Ron Rivera talks where rookie QB Sam Howell is in his development

    Could Sam Howell play this season? Ron Rivera recently discussed where he was at in his development.

  • This player kept Jason Kelce from retiring; have Eagles' fans seen last of Carson Wentz?

    Jason Kelce confirmed Jalen Hurts' theory as to why Kelce didn't retire after last season.

  • Justin Fields ties longest streak by QB in NFL history

    Justin Fields can make a 1-yard touchdown run into a highlight

  • Donetsk Oblast is hell, extremely brutal battles Zelenskyy

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine's forces are able to conduct offensive operations in the country's south, thanks to "those who endure the Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast." Source: President Zelenskyy's video address Quote from Zelenskyy: "The gratitude that our defenders in Kherson Oblast are receiving now is gratitude to all of you.

  • Jerry Jeudy ruled out for Broncos after being carted to locker room with ankle injury

    Jerry Jeudy emerged as Russell Wilson's top target in recent weeks.

  • Former SC senator says he’s never been more disappointed than he is in Clyburn’s comments

    In The Island Packet’s letters to the editor, a former Beaufort senator says he’s never been more disappointed than he is in Clyburn’s recent comments. Conservation, substitute teachers, tiny homes addressed. | Opinion

  • 'The Crown' star Olivia Williams says production will have to 'suppress how very deeply hot' she and Dominic West are after fans suggest they're too attractive to play Prince Charles and Camilla

    Olivia Williams and Dominic West shared their thoughts during an interview with Variety as fans of "The Crown" binge season 5.

  • River woes in Cocoa; NYC liberals not welcome in 'free state': Letters, Nov. 13, 2022

    Readers share views in letters to the editor

  • Game of Thrones ' Jacob Anderson Explains Why You Shouldn't Expect Grey Worm in Jon Snow's Spinoff

    With a Game of Thrones spinoff about Kit Harington's Jon Snow in the works, Jacob Anderson revealed whether he'd be interested in reprising his role of Grey Worm. See what he said.

  • Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz's showing against Iowa ripped by Twitter critics

    Dismal outing brings plenty of responses.