Colts’ Matt Ryan to play ‘maybe a quarter’ in preseason opener

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan is expected to play for roughly the entire first quarter of the preseason opener Saturday against the Buffalo Bills.

While the Colts will exercise caution with their starters throughout the preseason, it is necessary to at least get some game action in during these games in order to avoid a slow start as they did in 2021.

Head coach Frank Reich told the media Wednesday that the playing time is fluid, but it will be for the majority of the first quarter,

“I mean play – like we said, maybe a quarter, maybe a little less. We’ll just take it as the flow of the game,” Reich said.

Ryan has had a solid start to training camp with his new team even if the interceptions have come in bunches during recent practices.

Getting the timing down and feel for the offense in an actual game setting will be necessary leading into the regular-season opener in September, but the Colts will undoubtedly play it safe when it comes to their starting units on the field.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire